The Portland Trail Blazers have been without prized free agent signing Gary Payton II this season as he was making his recover from off-season abdominal surgery. But it appears as if he is finally ready to make his 2022-23 season debut on Monday against the Detroit Pistons as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A couple of days ago a report surfaced that Gary Payton II was medically cleared to play but was still working through the mental aspect of getting back out on the court. The defensive ace’s season debut will no doubt bolster a Blazers defense that is currently 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating at 114.7.

Payton carved out a solid role for himself the past two seasons as a member of the Golden State Warriors as an energetic sparkplug off the bench and a defensive stopper. Prior to that, he had struggled to find a permanent home in the NBA with stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. He also had time in the G League and overseas.

Last season with the Warriors, Payton had his best season as an NBA player to the tune of 7.1 points per game and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the three-point line. He was an integral part of the Warriors championship run and the team had hoped to re-sign him in the off-season. But the Blazers managed to lure the defensive guard away with a free agent offer the Warriors weren’t willing to match.