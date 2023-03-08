When you think of former first-overall picks in the NBA who turned out to be absolute busts, it’s hard for Greg Oden to not come to mind. The ex-Ohio State star struggled immensely in the league with injuries and inconsistent play after the Portland Trail Blazers nabbed him with the top selection in 2007.

Now, Oden is coaching at Butler University and trying to love the sport that he’s spent most of his life around. But to this day, Oden admits that his struggles in RIP City affected him deeply.

Via The Ringer:

“I just felt like a failure. I felt like I let a lot of people down. Letting Portland down, letting the whole entire staff and organization down. I felt like I let my family down and everybody who coached me and believed in me.”

There was a ton of hype around Greg Oden after one season with the Buckeyes. I mean, he won a National Championship while averaging 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per night during the regular season. His game looked like it would surely translate to the professional level.

But, the now 35-year-old couldn’t stay healthy with the Blazers. He missed his rookie season due to a knee injury and continuously dealt with knee problems throughout his short career, playing 61 games in 2008-09 before suiting up for only 21 contests in 2009-10. With the constant health issues lingering, Portland eventually waived him in 2012.

While the saying goes everything happens for a reason, I’m sure it’s difficult for Greg Oden to accept that he couldn’t really live up to his potential in the Association. But at least he’s around the game again and helping young players achieve their dreams.