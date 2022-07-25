JR Smith drops fiery take on Damian Lillard ‘rotting’ in Portland

Damian Lillard’s desire to win a ring in Portland rather than team up with other superstars has drawn varying takes from fans and players alike. The latest to weigh in on Dame’s grind with the Trail Blazers is former NBA star JR Smith. Speaking during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Smith admitted that he is a huge fan of Lillard’s game before questioning the 32-year-old’s decision to remain in Portland and “rot” with the Trail Blazers.

“That’s how I feel about Dame [Lillard],” said Smith. “Like, I love Dame, I love his game, I respect him for doing what he’s doing. But at the same time, it’s like, ‘You just going to rot in Portland, bro?'”

Smith further clarified his statement by saying that he would rather wing a ring and enhance his career than grind it out in hopes Portland can assemble a championship roster. He did falter, however, when asked about whether a $250 million contract would play a role in his decision.

Lillard’s decision to remain faithful to the Trail Blazers rather than pursue a championship ring on a super team has become something of a meme around NBA circles. Now, Smith, a two-time NBA champion, has made his opinion on Lillard’s decision clear. Smith respects Dame’s decision to run it back in Portland, though he made clear it was not the path he would follow if he was in Lillard’s shoes.

The Blazers drafted Damian Lillard in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He’s been the face of the franchise ever since arriving in Portland, and despite multiple early playoff exits, has expressed his commitment to the team and the city.