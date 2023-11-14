Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon is dealing with a strained hamstring that will keep him out of action at least one more game

Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a strained hamstring just five minutes into last week's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

After no initial word, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, was ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the team has announced that Brogdon will also miss at least Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The injury is particularly troublesome for the Blazers, as starting point guard – rookie Scoot Henderson – is expected to miss two to three more weeks with a sprained ankle that led to a bone bruise. Missing both players leaves Skylar Mays, who was on a two-way contract until Saturday, as the team's starting point guard.

The Blazers have been hit particularly hard with injuries early in the 2023-24 season. Lead guard Anfernee Simons is expected to miss another month with a torn ligament in his thumb, and backup center Robert Williams III had successful knee surgery Monday that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

But the point guard depth is a real concern, even for a team that isn't expected to win many games. The Blazers need ball-handlers to initiate the offense and find guys in their spots. It's frustrating to have a so-called development year be marred with injuries to youngsters like Henderson and Simons, as well as steady veterans like Brogdon.

On the season, Brogdon is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 27 minutes per game. Hopefully, he can recover quickly; the Blazers host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in the second of a back-to-back.