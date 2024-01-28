Portland has three players out and five more that are questionable for Sunday's game.

The Portland Trail Blazers may be shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bulls.

The Blazers released their extensive injury report ahead of Sunday's game.

Moses Brown (Left Wrist Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain), and Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) continue to be out as expected for the Blazers.

The number of questionable players for Sunday's game reads like a who's who of the Blazers' current rotation. Malcolm Brogdon (Right Knee Contusion), Jerami Grant (Mid Back Soreness), Scoot Henderson (Left Quad Contusion), Anfernee Simons (Right Rib Soreness), and Jabari Walker (Left Knee Soreness) are all questionable against Chicago.

That list encompasses four of the Blazers' five starters on any given night.

Grant and Henderson were both injured in the Blazers' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Grant left after only 10:21 of action while dealing with a sore back. Henderson exited the game after playing only 6:27 after taking a hit to his thigh.

The Blazers are looking to develop young talent and on-court chemistry during this rebuilding year, but the team has dealt with injuries both nagging and substantial through the first half of the season.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Blazers have an opportunity to open up playing time for their young guards while stockpiling future draft capital.

Brogdon, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is the type of player that can slot into essentially any contender's lineup and contribute. Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Brogdon brings a steady presence at both guard positions and is expected to command heavy interest from various contenders ahead of the February 8 deadline.