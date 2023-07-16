It seems like Portland Trail Blazers fans are ready to move on from Damian Lillard. The Blazers simply tweeted a birthday greeting for Lillard, now aged 33, on Saturday night, but the fans roasted the said tribute as they await the latest on their team's trade talks with the Miami Heat for him.

For one Twitter user who goes by the name Mortgage Pro, the Lillard situation is so awkward enough to take place during his birthday.

😂 – He sadly wants to be traded for his Birthday. The whole situations is awkward. — Mortgage Pro (@MortgageSense83) July 15, 2023

Twitter user Gerard Papa, who calls himself “Hoops Junkie”, then told Portland to finally complete the trade as a birthday gift for Lillard, which was echoed by some more tweet replies to the greeting.

Nice greeting, now free him as his birthday gift. 😁 — Hoops Junkie (@Gerard_papa) July 15, 2023

A certain SoFlo Sports News then believes that Lillard could only legitimately celebrate his birthday if both the Heat and Blazers complete the rumored trade.

If I was @Dame_Lillard I wouldn’t celebrate until I’m in a @MiamiHEAT uniform. — SoFloSportsNews (@SoFloSportsNews) July 15, 2023

Even sports betting platform Draft Kings is aware of the Damian Lillard trade situation and tweeted “It's only a matter of time.”

It's only a matter of time pic.twitter.com/HdM0gBZM1U — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 15, 2023

Well, of course, fans of other teams are still hoping that Lillard changes his mind and considers getting traded elsewhere like this Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Don’t trade him to Miami — PhillyShivva (@shivlikes76ers) July 15, 2023

Then another fan pretended to be part of the Blazers' front office and tweeted that Lillard could only be traded to either the Utah Jazz or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Happy birthday dame! But we're still gonna trade you to jazz or thunder because it's best for the team. Nothing personal. — Blazers Steward (@ShiplessSteward) July 15, 2023

Another fan pitched this funny trade proposal: a trade to the Detroit Pistons for tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert series.

“Happy birthday, we’ve traded you to the Detroit Pistons for Cade Cunningham and 2 pairs of Taylor Swift tickets. Enjoy.” — curtisleefarmer (@curtisleefarmer) July 15, 2023

Despite the so-called “dog show”, some Portland fans like Andre Matteson paid legit tributes to Lillard. In his tweet, Matteson said that Lillard would still be respected by him.

First of all thank you dame. Happy birthday! Hope you get your birthday wish. You have done so much for this Franchise. You have set records, you have created beautiful moments we won't forget. You'll always be respected by me a Blazer fan. Thank you Dame! — Andre Matteson (@MattesonAndre) July 16, 2023

The Heat and the Blazers are still negotiating for the optimal trade package that would take Lillard's talents to South Beach.