It seems like Portland Trail Blazers fans are ready to move on from Damian Lillard. The Blazers simply tweeted a birthday greeting for Lillard, now aged 33, on Saturday night, but the fans roasted the said tribute as they await the latest on their team's trade talks with the Miami Heat for him.

For one Twitter user who goes by the name Mortgage Pro, the Lillard situation is so awkward enough to take place during his birthday.

Twitter  user Gerard Papa, who calls himself “Hoops Junkie”, then told Portland to finally complete the trade as a birthday gift for Lillard, which was echoed by some more tweet replies to the greeting.

A certain SoFlo Sports News then believes that Lillard could only legitimately celebrate his birthday if both the Heat and Blazers complete the rumored trade.

Even sports betting platform Draft Kings is aware of the Damian Lillard trade situation and tweeted “It's only a matter of time.”

Well, of course, fans of other teams are still hoping that Lillard changes his mind and considers getting traded elsewhere like this Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Then another fan pretended to be part of the Blazers' front office and tweeted that Lillard could only be traded to either the Utah Jazz or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Another fan pitched this funny trade proposal: a trade to the Detroit Pistons for tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert series.

Despite the so-called “dog show”, some Portland fans like Andre Matteson paid legit tributes to Lillard. In his tweet, Matteson said that Lillard would still be respected by him.

The Heat and the Blazers are still negotiating for the optimal trade package that would take Lillard's talents to South Beach.