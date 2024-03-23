The Portland Trail Blazers host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, and they could be missing some key players.
In addition to Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon, the Blazers announced that leading scorer Anfernee Simons will miss the game due to tendinitis in his left knee. Simons has been questionable with the injury in recent games and was forced to exit Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers due to the knee.
Additionally, forward Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton are both doubtful for the game. Grant continues to be hampered by a strained right hamstring, while Ayton is dealing with left elbow tendinitis. Both players missed Friday's game against the Clippers.
The three players represent three of the top four scorers for the Blazers this season (Ayton trails Shaedon Sharpe, who has only played in 32 games this season, by 0.1 points per game) and a combined 59.4 points per game. With Brogdon continuing to miss time as well, Portland will likely struggle to score points against the Nuggets.
Relying on their defense to compete in the game may be a challenge for the Blazers as well. Defensive standout Matisse Thybulle is questionable to play on Saturday as he continues to deal with a right ankle impingement.
Should all of the players that appear on the Blazers injury report miss Saturday's game, expect heavy minutes from rookie guard Scoot Henderson, Dalano Banton, Kris Murray, and a two-pronged center approach. Portland can go big with Duop Reath and small and mobile with second-year big man Jabari Walker.