The Portland Trail Blazers have added to their big man stocks, signing Australian center Duop Reath to a one-year deal. Reath has played in a number of different leagues around the world after going undrafted in 2018 following a career in LSU, but recently impressed in the FIBA World Cup for a Boomers side distinctly lacking in size after Jock Landale went down with an ankle injury in a warm-up game.

The 6'11” center averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his 14.6 minutes per game in the tournament, and particularly impressed in the Boomers' final game – a win over Georgia – in which he accumulated 16 points in just 18 minutes and hit all three of his three-point attempts. That was indicative of the shooting ability which was evident throughout the World Cup – though he took limited shots from the outside, he hit on 75% of his long-range attempts in his five games.

Most recently, Reath has played in Lebanon for Al Riyadi Club Beirut, but prior to that he had played in China for the Qingdao Eagles, in the NBL for the Illawarra Hawks, and prior to that both FMP and Crvena Zvezda in Serbia. The NBA will evidently be comfortably the highest level that he's played at, but at 27 he's as accomplished a player as he's ever been.

In joining the Blazers, Reath will join a rapidly growing list of Australians in the NBA, with nine members of their World Cup team – not including Reath – having NBA experience. Reath will also join fellow Australian Matisse Thybulle in Portland, after the rangy defender joined the team midway through last season.