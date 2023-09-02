We are back with another prediction as we are right in the thick of the second round of group play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It's time for some Group K action as Georgia (2-2) takes on Australia (2-2). Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Georgia-Australia prediction and pick.

Germany ran roughshod over Georgia, 100-73 to open the second round of group action. The Germans rained down 20 three-pointers to eliminate the Georgians from World Cup Contention. Georgia had no answer for Germany, whose triple tally on Friday set the record for the second-most threes in a World Cup game ever. Sandro Mamukelashvili led his countrymen in the loss with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Goga Bitazde held the fort inside the paint with 15 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Slovenia dealt Australia their second loss of the tournament to officially eliminate the Aussies from World Cup contention. The Slovenians successfully avenged their defeat at the Bronze Medal game in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 91-80 victory on Friday. Australia was led by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who led the team with 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting in the losing effort. Patty Mills also added 17 points for the Australians, but it wasn't the 42-point explosion he had in that epic performance he put together during the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Georgia-Australia Odds

Georgia: +13.5 (-115)

Australia: -13.5 (-111)

Over: 169.5 (-111)

Under: 169.5 (-115)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Australia

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 3:30 AM ET/ 12:30 AM PT

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Georgia essentially has nothing to play for anymore after Germany ran amok on them on Friday and easily covered the 15.5-point set by Fanduel. With that said, there is less pressure for them now that they are no longer in contention, so this could get them to play more freely.

Sandro Mamukelashvili was the team's best player during their loss to Germany and he has also been one of their more consistent players in the tournament. Apart from a two-point effort versus Venezuela in the first round, Mamukelashvili has scored in double-figures in each of their other three games. In their two losses to Slovenia and Germany, the 24-year-old has averaged 20 points per game. His performances against better teams show his penchant for showing up for his country in big games.

Apart from the San Antonio Spurs forward, Tornike Shengelia has also been one of Georgia's top players. He leads the team in scoring through four games with an average of 15.5 points per game. Shengelia did most of his damage during their win over Venezuela to end the first round, where he tallied 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field.

Goga Bitazde is also another player they lean heavily on to provide scoring inside the paint. The Orlando Magic big man is averaging 12.0 points per game so far in the World Cup and his presence inside has been bothersome for opposing defense. Bitazde has drawn several fouls down low and has shot 24 free-throw attempts in the tournament.

Why Australia Will Cover The Spread

Friday's slate of games was filled with several shockers. Canada lost their first game of the World Cup to Brazil. Puerto Rico also took down Dominican Republic. But perhaps the biggest shocker was Australia's elimination from World Cup contention. Luka Doncic and Slovenia made sure to avenge their Bronze Medal game loss to Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an emphatic statement of making sure the Aussies go home with nothing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

As disheartening as their loss on Friday was, Australia will still have to play some games to finish out the tournament. The Aussies are still pretty heavily favored against Georgia. This team still has the better roster all around with several NBA players across its roster.

The emergence of Josh Giddey as a future star of this program is perhaps the biggest positive Australia can draw from this tournament. Despite the loss, Giddey had another outstanding game for the Boomers with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Thunder guard scored 26 points to go along with five rebounds and 11 assists in their win over Japan earlier this week. If Giddey continues this current tear that he is on, this could get ugly in a hurry.

Australia may also come into Sunday with an angrier mindset. They may want to prove themselves by finishing strong, despite failing to advance to the quarter-finals.

Final Georgia- Australia Prediction & Pick

Go for Australia in this one. The Aussies are not in a good mood after dropping out of contention in the World Cup. Josh Giddey is also starting to come into his own and slowly finding his rhythm in the tournament. Patty Mills might also want to bounce back after a subpar game versus Slovenia.

Final Georgia-Australia Prediction & Pick: Australia: -13.5 (-111)