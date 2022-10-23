Anfernee Simons came up clutch for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday after he banked the game-winner in overtime against the Phoenix Suns. It seems, however, that the Rip City faithful need to thank Damian Lillard as well.

Of course who could forget Lillard’s 41 points in the contest? He was basically the reason they were able to force overtime against the Suns despite the big games from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. However, it’s his message to Simons before the game-winner in OT that proved to be Dame’s biggest play of the night.

“I told him: I trust you, put your big boy pants on. You got the big contract, you got the game,” Lillard said on what he told Simons before the clutch bucket, per NBA on ESPN.

Anfernee Simons gets the Blazers an OT win with this running hook shot 😳 Portland is 2-0 👀pic.twitter.com/l9CU064Hn8 — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) October 22, 2022

Usually it’s Damian Lillard who holds the ball in moments like that. There’s a reason he’s called “Dame Time.” Nonetheless, he admitted that he gave the ball to Anfernee Simons and let him take over because he felt “it was a moment to do that.”

“He came through. He made me look good, I guess,” Lillard added, via Aaron J. Fentress of Oregon Live.

Whether it is some sort of passing the torch or not, the Blazers are certainly thankful that Damian Lillard did that. After all, following the CJ McCollum trade, Portland really needs a second star who can carry the team whenever Dame is out. By the looks of it, Lillard has found his protégé.