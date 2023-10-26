Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson had a tough night in his NBA debut, a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Henderson finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists, and didn't get his first bucket until early in the third quarter. Henderson was 0-for-6 in his first half of action and also had four turnovers.

NBA X took notice:

X user @WBBFOLLOWUP was not impressed with Henderson's performance against Russell Westbrook: “They ranked scoot henderson over Russell Westbrook”

Meanwhile user @ahialejandro called back to this summer's drama regarding Damian Lillard and the Miami Heat: “Tyler Herro scored more points than Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton combined #HeatCulture”

User @xcameronsky didn't see anything special about Henderson's performance either: “I’m sorry to say it. But Scoot Henderson is just another Colin Sexton”

Trail Blazers fan @ecrnvv didn't mince words in his evaluation: “Scoot henderson tonight : 11 pts 5-11 FG 0-3 3pt 4 TO 36 minutes GAVE IT HIS ALL TO MAKE SURE THE CLIPPERS WIN”

@nolimitrob__ wasn't impressed with the effort: “Scoot Henderson was da worst sweat ever”

And finally, @kymadeljYt put it as succinctly as possible: “Scoot Henderson is so f**kin trash”

Is it fair? Probably not, but the Blazers rookie came into this season with sky-high expectations after two years in the G-League that saw him reach levels of hype only eclipsed by Victor Wembanyama. The fact that he replaces Damian Lillard, arguably the greatest Blazers player of all time, makes it even more difficult.

But being an NBA point guard is difficult, and being a 19-year-old who's been handed the keys to a franchise is even tougher. It should be expected that Henderson is going to have his ups and downs this season. Trail Blazers fans will be looking for a bounce-back performance from Scoot in the team's home opener against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.