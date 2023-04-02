With primary scorer Damian Lillard ending his 2022-23 campaign early to rehab a calf injury, Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe is getting plenty of reps as the season comes to a close.

He’s taking plenty of advantage of it as well, as the seventh overall pick has averaged 25.0 points per game over his last five contests on 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent shooting from 3-point range. Looking every bit like the player who was the consensus number one player in the 2022 recruiting class before reclassifying, his explosiveness and outside shooting are just his most obvious talents.

In fact, Sharpe has been playing at a historical pace as of late, becoming the first player in franchise history to score 25 or more points in three consecutive contests since former fourth overall pick Kelvin Ransey in 1981.

Sharpe finished with 27 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a narrow win on Apr. 2, his second game scoring as many points.

Moving forward, Sharpe will definitely be a building block for the Blazers.

However, his development has had fans wondering what will become of Damian Lillard, especially in light of some of his recent comments.

Portland may roll the dice on the trio of Lillard, Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons. All three have the potential to light up the scoreboard and punish defenses from deep, which would make them a dangerous squad to face.

Yet, with the defensive concerns that come with having both Lillard and Simons in the backcourt, perhaps the Blazers would explore trades for their face of the franchise and look to rebuild.

One way or the other, this offseason will be must-watch TV.