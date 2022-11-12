Published November 12, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers got Damian Lillard back in the lineup recently although he has sat out the last two games due to injury management. However, it appears as if they may continue to be short-handed moving forward as they may lose promising young rookie, Shaedon Sharpe.

According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Sharpe has suffered a volar avulsion fracture to his right fifth finger and is day to day. He’s officially listed as questionable for the Blazers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. He already missed Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sharpe suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets and his loss would be a major blow to a Blazers team that had surprised many and grabbed one of the top spots in the Western Conference standings.

Initially drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Shaedon Sharpe was a bit of a question mark seeing as how he did not play at all last season as a freshman at the University of Kentucky. Sharpe has become a very productive player off the Blazers bench so far this season and he’s even started four games.

To this point, Sharpe is putting up 9.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range. He’s scored in double-figures in seven of the 11 games he’s suited up for.

The Blazers injury report already consists of Jusuf Nurkic (abductor), Keon Johnson (left hip) as questionable and Gary Payton II as out.