Damian Lillard went supernova Sunday night when he exploded for an incredible total of 71 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers score a 131-114 win at home over the Houston Rockets.

Lillard set a number of franchise records with his memorable performance, and while it was not the first 70-point performance in NBA history — not even the first in the 2022-23 NBA season — it was the first which happened in a game wherein no other player scored at least 20 points, as pointed out by Justin Kubatko.

Lillard outscored the game’s second-leading scorers by 54 points, the third-largest such difference in NBA history:

61 — Wilt Chamberlain (3/2/1962)

55 — Kobe Bryant (1/22/2006)

54 — Lillard (2/26/2023)

It’s the first 70-point game which did not feature another 20-point scorer.

Damian Lillard got a bucket after a bucket after a bucket in the game, especially in the first half. Lillard already had 41 points and eight 3-pointers after just the first two quarters. By the end of the second period, it was clear that Lillard was going to finish with one of those historic nights.

The Blazers superstar point guard made 22 of his 38 attempts from the field and drained 13 of 22 shots from behind the arc. Moreover, Damian Lillard was flawless at the foul line, sinking all his 14 free-throw tries. Jerami Grant came in a distant second for the most points among Blazers players with his 13 markers, while Nassir Little came off the bench and fired 11.

So far this season, Damian Lillard is averaging 32.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from behind the arc.