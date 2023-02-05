The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.

The Blazers began the season strongly, but are now just competing for a play-in spot. In fact, they currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. Despite this, the team remains focused on improving its roster through marginal moves or by adding a key player such as OG Anunoby. Instead of blowing everything up, building a championship-contending team around Damian Lillard remains Portland’s top priority.

Keep in mind that the team’s active off-season brought in Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, and Gary Payton II. Despite that, the team remains mired in the middle of a very crowded Western Conference pack. Many believe Hart is likely to generate trade deadline interest from several teams. Even big man Jusuf Nurkic could also be on the trading block.

We also have Jerami Grant, who has yet to accept a 4-year, $112 million extension offer from the Blazers. Remember that he is eligible for a 5-year, $233 million deal in the 2023 free-agency period. Of course, with a strong season, Grant has leverage. On the flip side, the Blazers lack the flexibility to replace him if he leaves. Given all these factors, it will be interesting to see what the Blazers do at the deadline. They surely cannot afford to remain idle, but what kind of risk are they willing to take as well?

Remember when Josh Hart became Anfersimon Dillard for 1 game??? #Ripcitypic.twitter.com/4Y5eTHG1xA — Jabari Walker’s Revenge (@oregonduksports) January 27, 2023

With all these said, let’s look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.

Blazers staying idle

It’s easy to recall how the Blazers started the season with so much promise. They even carried a 16-12 win-loss record at one point in mid-December. Since then, however, they’ve fallen and floundered. They then lost 13 of their next 18 games before somewhat regaining their groove in the last couple of weeks. Portland enters trade deadline week winning five of its last seven games. They are just half a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for 10th place in the West. Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers are also nipping at their heels. These put them at risk of outright falling out of the Western Conference playoff race in the near term.

Looking ahead to the deadline, remember that the Blazers are without a first-round pick to offer until 2025. Due to a lottery-protected first-round pick owed to Chicago through 2028, Portland also cannot guarantee a pick without altering its obligation. This means that they are unlikely to trade future assets. Instead, they may look to trade players such as the aforementioned Hart and Nurkic in addition to perhaps Justise Winslow and Gary Payton II. And then there’s Nassir Little. Putting him in a trade package is also a possibility. However, a recent four-year rookie extension and a poison pill provision in his contract may make it difficult.

If the Blazers make a move before the trade deadline, Hart is the most likely to be dealt. With only one year remaining on his contract, he holds value and his trade would open up $12.9 million in incoming contracts for the team. Some have also said that rising star Anfernee Simons may be a valuable trade piece. However, it’s uncertain how trading him would improve the team’s title chances while giving up their third-best player. Meanwhile, youngster Shaedon Sharpe also has potential. Still, no way should Portland trade him without being part of a major acquisition.

On one hand, maybe it’s acceptable for the team to remain inactive, as long as their plan is to retain Jerami Grant and Josh Hart (player option) in free agency. On the other hand, inaction would make more sense if the Blazers were guaranteed to make the playoffs. That’s just not the case right now. Again, Portland is currently outside looking in when it comes to the postseason.

If they truly want to commit to building around Lillard, then they have to be active but not panicky at the deadline. Deal Hart at the very least, and hopefully, for someone who can add a lot of value to this team this season and beyond. Heck, if they can also find someone to deal for Nurkic or Winslow, that wouldn’t be the worst thing either. They just have to get commensurate value in return. That’s certainly better than staying idle on February 9.