The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline.

“The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching, and they are said to be listening to all overtures, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with a roster capable of competing with the best. There are no plans to tank this season, sources say.”

The Blazers currently sit at 22-25, which puts them in 13th place. While they did just blowout the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Chauncey Billups’ squad is 3-7 in their last 10 games, and the struggle to find consistency is real. Past Dame, Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons, who are all averaging over 20 PPG, there is little production from the rest of the rotation. Portland desperately needs more bench depth. They also must improve drastically on the defensive end, ranking 24th in the Association.

As Haynes noted, the organization could use reinforcements in a number of areas, including shooting, size, and defense. Someone like John Collins or Cam Reddish comes to mind. We’ll see what Joe Cronin and the front office manage to pull off next month, but one thing is for sure: This roster must receive an upgrade or two, specifically in the second unit.