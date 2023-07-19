Blaziken is finally introduced in Pokemon UNITE and Trainers like us can't wait to see this All-Rounder powerhouse come a scorching to the game! We take a quick look at Blaziken's moves and how this will mesh well into Pokemon UNITE. The third-generation fire starter has some fiery moves and we're sure to love every one of them.

Blaziken in Pokemon UNITE

Blaziken is a sure-fire hit in Pokemon UNITE once it gets released and thanks to a well-known Pokemon UNITE data miner, we are able to check out the hot, fiery, blazing moves that Blaziken will be introducing into the game. We are given a glimpse that this Pokemon will have a Difficulty rating of Expert as a Melee fighter with an All-Rounder nature. This particular Pokemon is the first from the Generation 3 starters to be introduced into the game and we all wonder whether there will come a time when Sceptile and Marshtomp will be included in the near future. With Blaziken added to the game, there are now over 50 Pokemon UNITE licenses that Trainers can utilize (Of course, Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y are already being ported over soon so make sure to watch out for that one as well). Let's check out Blaziken's moves in Pokemon UNITE:

Passive Ability: Blaze

Description: The fifth stack of fire fragments deals additional damage and restores the user's HP.

Basic Attack

Description: Deals damage to a nearby opposing Pokemon.

First Move: Aerial Ace

Description: Has the user dash in the designated direction, slashing in front of itself and dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. When the user hits an opposing Pokemon with this move, for a short time, this move can be used again once only.

Cooldown: 7.5 seconds

Second Move: Ember

Description: Fires a ball in a designated direction, dealing damage and decreasing the movement speed of the opponents it hits.

Cooldown: 9 seconds

First Move (Kick Style): Blaze Kick

Description: Leaps in a designated direction, dealing damage, decreasing the movement speed of opponents it hits, and shoving them into that direction. Shoving opponents into a wall will leave them temporarily unable to act. The Pokemon performing this move is unstoppable during the leap.

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Upgrade: Strengthens this move's movement speed decrease and increases the time opposing Pokemon are left unable to act.

Second Move (Kick Style): Overheat

Description: Has the user start charging power in place. If this move is used again after the user has started charging, the user unleashes a flaming kick in the designated direction, dealing damage to the opposing Pokemon it hits. The longer power is charged, the more damage this move deals. If the user charges a set amount of power or more, this move also shoves the opposing Pokemon it hits.

Cooldown: 7.5 seconds

Upgrade: Increases the damage dealt to opposing Pokemon

First Move (Fist Style): Fire Punch

Description: Has the user unleash a flaming punch in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. The designated direction can be changed during the move. When the user hits an opposing Pokemon with this move, for a short time, this move can be used again once only.

Cooldown: 6 seconds

Upgrade: Increases the damage dealt to opposing Pokemon

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Second Move (Fist Style): Focus Blast

Description: Has the user fire a ball of focused energy in the designated direction. The ball of focused energy explodes upon hitting an opposing Pokemon or after traveling a set distance, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the explosion's area of effect and decreasing their movement speed.

Cooldown: 9 seconds

Upgrade: Strengthens the movement speed decrease.

UNITE Move: Spinning Kick

Description: Has the user do a flaming kick around itself, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon it hits and increasing the user's Attack for a short time. After using this move, the user switches to the kick style.

Cooldown: 5 seconds

UNITE Move: Spinning Flame Fist

Description: Has the user do a flaming punch around itself, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon it hits and increasing the user's movement speed for a short time. After using this move, the user switches to the fist style.

Putting Blaziken to the test

When you play Blaziken, you would want to get your UNITE move as quickly as possible by either dominating the Top or Bottom lane, or taking the Central lane to focus on leveling. You can dominate your opponents early since Blaziken's moves allow you to hit your opponents multiple times as the moves reset whenever you land hits on opposing Pokemon ensuring that you deal high damage output while being able effectively to reposition yourself. Kiting will be the main game for Blaziken so make sure that you get in proper positions and knockout opposing Pokemon fast and easy. Once you come out as Blaziken, you can start scorching through your opponents with the following moves:

Start with Focus Blast to decrease your opponent's movement speed from a distance

to decrease your opponent's movement speed from a distance Close the gap and hit your opponents with Spinning Flame Fist to switch into Kick Style

to switch into Kick Style Shove your opponents to the wall with Blaze Kick

And lastly, hit them hard with Overheat

This move, based on the test server's performance and findings on Blaziken is a surefire way to knock out your opponents easily and not break a sweat. Of course, after you do land your moves and knock out your opponents, don't forget to follow through with the objective of the game and score some hard worked goals. In terms of what items you should equip before the battle, you may opt to go for items that can make you a little bit tankier since your offensive damage is already absolutely insane. Maybe consider Buddy Barrier that can grant you and your nearby ally 15%/20%/25% of your max HP when using your UNITE move since you have a 5 seconds cooldown on it which would be insanely good for this Pokemon. You can also opt to utilize Focus Band that lets you recover lost HP each second for 3 seconds by 8%/11%/14% of your missing HP when you go below 25% of your max HP. Lastly, you may also want to consider using Aeos Cookie and stack yourself some HP. You can do this by scoring a maximum of 6 stacks of goals, whether it's just 1 goal or more, which lets you increase your HP for the rest of the match by 100/150/200. You can also choose to utilize Attack buffs from your Held Items but you may get caught in heavy fire and will cost you to be knocked out pretty frequently, rendering you ineffective throughout the whole match. Well, as much as we'd love to share great strategies as well as emblems that you should go for, we'll talk about that later on as we test Blaziken on the main Pokemon UNITE app.

We're more than excited to see Blaziken come to the official Pokemon UNITE app and as what we have heard, its UNITE license will be available come August 2023. Are you stoked to play Blaziken in the game? Or are you passing on this UNITE license to probably save up for the upcoming Mega Mewtwo Y? No matter the case, we are sure to enjoy the game even further with new UNITE licenses being introduced even further into the game.

For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for articles like this Blaziken scorching to Pokemon UNITE with its fiery hot moves! We'll be more than happy to let you in on Pokemon stuff, firsthand.

Best of luck, Trainers!