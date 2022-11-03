Blight Survival shows of grisly but beautiful gameplay in new trailer

Blight: Survival shows off the game’s grisly, yet beautiful gameplay in its latest trailer. Keep reading to learn more about what we can gather from the trailer about the game.

Blight: Survival is a four-player co-op action-horror roguelite game for PC. The game is set during medieval times and follows the story of some warriors. These warriors are the only ones willing and capable of surviving in the wasteland that the war left behind. As it is a roguelite game, death is inevitable, so players will definitely die over and over again. It’s just a matter of learning from your mistakes. With that out of the way, let’s hop straight into the trailer.

The Blight: Survival gameplay trailer starts with a man clad in medieval armor destroying an enemy with a shield. I will be referring to this character as a warrior, as I am not sure if they’re a knight or just someone wearing knight armor. This is the first of many gruesome fights we will see in this trailer. It’s currently unknown if this is an actual attack we can do, or if this is just a transition for when players start playing. Either way, it helps set the town for the rest of the trailer. The warrior then explores a destroyed village, inspecting some points of interest. He then enters combat, fighting three enemies that we can only really describe as zombies. This zombification is due to a Blight that recently sprung up from the dead.

After taking down the enemies, the warrior scavenged items of varying rarity from them. After looting the dead bodies, the warrior exits the village and hears voices nearby. They then start moving stealthily, crouching, and even crawling on the ground. It’s currently unknown if the armor you are wearing will affect your stealth, but it’s safe to assume that it will. After sneaking through the enemies, the warrior also shows off a stealth kill, dispatching a human enemy quietly. This shows that other than the Blight-infected undead, players will also have to fight against human enemies.

They also find a chest, which gives them a sword hilt. This hints that the game has weapon customization to an extent. The sword hilt has four stats: Attack, Handling, Speed, and Block, all of which will most likely affect how a sword attacks. The description of the hilt also has two slots with an Unidentified label. If other role-playing games are of any hint, these might be skill slots or gem slots that players can fill with skills or stats. Other than the chest, the warrior also picks up a bow from the ground, allowing them to dispatch an enemy from afar.

Afterward, the warrior runs into another player, who waves back after the warrior waves at them. The two then explore together, going through the dreary forests and fields. Eventually, they run into a small statue with lit candles in front of it. It is currently unknown what these statues are for, but they definitely have some significance as a prompt to make an offering appears on the screen. The two warriors then get to the top of a small path, and the trailer ends with the camera focusing on the foggy wasteland in front of them.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve gotten a medieval action game, much less one with zombies, or even a roguelite. This game is definitely something to look forward to.

