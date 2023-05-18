Blizzcon 2023 – Dates, Venue, Details Revealed

Blizzard just announced the date for the upcoming on-site Blizzcon 2023, four years after the last physical event was held.
#BlizzCon comes to Anaheim November 3-4, 2023
— Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) May 17, 2023
For starters, let’s talk about the dates for Blizzcon 2023. The event will happen on November 3 – 4, 2023 PT. Much like previous Blizzcons, the event will occur at Anaheim Convention Center. Interested attendees can book their accommodation now via Blizzard’s available hotel blocks.
Besides the date and venue for Blizzcon 2023, Blizzard didn’t give many other details about the event. They did, however, say that more details about the show, including ticketing information, cosplay and other competition details, and more, will be coming next month. We will be sure to update you about the event once more details become available.
As for what to expect, attendees will most likely see various booths and events centered around Blizzard’s various games. This includes Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and the upcoming Diablo IV.
That's all the information we have about the upcoming Blizzcon 2023. We will update this article when more details arrive.