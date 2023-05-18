Blizzcon 2023 – Dates, Venue, Details Revealed

Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Blizzard just announced the date for the upcoming on-site Blizzcon 2023, four years after the last physical event was held.

For starters, let’s talk about the dates for Blizzcon 2023. The event will happen on November 3 – 4, 2023 PT. Much like previous Blizzcons, the event will occur at Anaheim Convention Center. Interested attendees can book their accommodation now via Blizzard’s available hotel blocks.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Besides the date and venue for Blizzcon 2023, Blizzard didn’t give many other details about the event. They did, however, say that more details about the show, including ticketing information, cosplay and other competition details, and more, will be coming next month. We will be sure to update you about the event once more details become available.

As for what to expect, attendees will most likely see various booths and events centered around Blizzard’s various games. This includes Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and the upcoming Diablo IV.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Blizzcon 2023. We will update this article when more details arrive. In the meantime, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.