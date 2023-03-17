Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Blizzard disappointed fans when they announced the mobile game Diablo Immortal on Blizzcon 2018. Thus, to make amends with their admonishing fans, they have to give them what they really want: the next main-line Diablo game. The following year, Blizzard revealed Diablo 4. It has been a few years since then, and with the release coming up, here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4, from its release date, to its availability, and more.

While fans received the reveal positively, many of them have not heard updates about the game lately. That’s why we’ve collected all the details Blizzard has given out about Diablo 4. Here’s everything we know so far about Diablo 4.

The story

As can be seen in the cinematic trailer, the primary antagonist in Diablo 4 will be Mephisto’s own daughter, Lilith. However, nothing much has been revealed apart from that. The plot of Diablo 4 is a closely-guarded secret at Blizzard, and the lid is shut tight for this matter.

The five playable classes

Players get to play as one of five classes in Diablo 4, adventurers who have answered the call to fight against the primary antagonist, Lilith. The five classes available at launch are the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer. Each one has its own strengths, weaknesses, and unique play styles.

The Barbarian is the strong brute that crushes anyone who gets in his way with various weapons that he can swap between during battle. The Sorceress uses elemental magic to bend enemies to her will. The Druid uses the nature around him to quell the growing darkness, shapeshifting into beasts to rip through foes. Rogues use a combination of ranged and melee attacks, as well as their speed and mobility, to quickly wipe out our enemies. Necromancers, as their name suggests, command the dead to do their bidding, summoning them to do her dirty work for her.

Diablo 4’s gameplay trailer revealed the first three classes, which was released in November 2019. Rumors have it that the highly-demanded classes Amazon and Paladin will also be featured in the game. They then released separate trailers for the Rogue and the Necromancer.

Reworked inventory system and legendary equipment

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blizzard is tweaking the way people keep their weapons in Diablo 4. Before, it was an endless quest for the best loot you get from slaying beasts and exploring dungeons. In Diablo 4, players can finally keep their favorite weapons until the very end. Instead of looting legendary weapons like in previous entries, players will be able to use consumable items to ascend their favorite weapons into legendary status.

A massive skill tree

On their Diablo 4 Quarterly Update, Blizzard unveiled the new skills and talents system coming to the game. It features a massive (literal) skill tree that players can use to customize their characters to their liking. Each class will have its own skill tree where players can unlock active and passive skills. Originally, the skill tree of Diablo 4 was an actual tree. However, somewhere down the line in development, they have opted to just use a regular skill tree that people are used to from other games.

Monster families

Exploring the world of Diablo 4 will get you into fights to various demonic creatures and fiends. While there are all sorts of enemies for you to smite, all of the monsters in this game will be part of different “Families”. Creatures belonging to the same family will have shared characteristics, fighting style, and appearance, while some variance may still appear between individual units. As of now, we only know about two families: Cultists and Cannibals.

Diablo 4 Launch platforms and release date

Diablo 4’s release date is on June 6, 2023. This was announced via the official release date trailer above. As for availability, it will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via the Battle.Net Store.

There is, however, an Open Beta available for players to try the game out. Players who pre-purchase the game or buy a KFC Double Down burger can participate in the Early Access Open Beta, which runs from March 17, 2023, to March 19, 2023. Those who do not repurchase the game or buy the Double Down can participate in the general Open Beta, which runs from March 24, 2023, to March 26, 2023. This is available to the general public. The Open Beta covers the campaign’s prologue, as well as the first chapter. Players will also have a player cap of 25, although playtime is not capped throughout the Beta period. As such, players can just keep playing the game as long as the Beta is ongoing.

That’s everything we know about Diablo 4 at the moment. We will be updating this article as more information surfaces. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.