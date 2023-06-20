This past weekend, James Gunn held auditions for actors for his upcoming Superman: Legacy film. Lots of young up-and-comers were rumored to be involved, and while specific names haven't been discussed, he had high praise for the actors who did come in.

In a post on Bluesky, Gunn said, “Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy. I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with.”

It was previously reported that the likes of Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Emma Mackey, and Rachel Brosnahan were just a few of the names up for the parts of Superman and Lois Lane.

While plot details for Superman: Legacy are under wraps, it's known that Gunn would like the film to revolve around a younger Clark Kent — hence why Henry Cavill is not returning to the role after playing him in the DCEU (now DCU) for the past decade.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Superman: Legacy will be Gunn's first DC film as the head of creative there and will release in July 2025. Before then, there are still two holdovers from the previous DC regime — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, both due this year. The Flash was also just released.

James Gunn previously directed The Suicide Squad and created/directed episodes of the HBO Max series Peacemaker for DC in between his time at Marvel. He had directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel before being fired from Vol. 3 (and eventually rehired). Vol. 3 was released last month and marked a bookend for the director and some of the actors alike.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.