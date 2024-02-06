Xolo Maridueña has once again reinforced his Blue Beetle return to the DCU.

Blue Beetle DCU-bound

Speaking to ScreenRant at the Saturn Awards, Maridueña seemed confident about his DCU return.

“I know we’ll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever,” he revealed. “It’s been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn’t part of what they came up with.”

“It’s an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don’t know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon,” he concluded.

We will see what direction they head in. The film only made $130 million at the box office against a $104 million budget (Variety reported the budget to be $125 million). Either way, it was far from a huge success and it's unclear if they will want to take another swing at the franchise.

The DCU will commence on the big screen with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Blue Beetle was the penultimate holdover from the DCEU regime (before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). At least Gunn and Safran are open to bringing the character back.

Xolo Maridueña first gained notoriety for his role in Parenthood. He starred in the sitcom for a few years as Victor Graham. Maridueña's big break then came in Netflix's Cobra Kai. He leads the series as Miguel Diaz. His DCU film was his first major Hollywood leading role. He also voiced characters in Batwheels and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.