Blue Bloods returns with Season 14, which will unfortunately be the last season of the iconic show. For Blue Bloods fans, the Reagan family and their Sunday dinners have been a staple of our Friday nights for over a decade. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and it is time to say goodbye to our favorite television family… for now.

5 Blue Bloods Season 14 predictions

Danny finds a love interest (and it’s not Baez)

Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) character has grown in many ways in the years after his wife Linda passed. Danny has been working on himself, and he has grown as both a father and a police officer. He has also learned how to be a better older brother to Jamie.

For all the self-improvement that Danny has gone through, he deserves to find a partner that he can settle down with. It would also be a breath of fresh air for viewers to get to see a different side of Danny. We would get to see how he embraces being a father while having a partner to share the joys and burdens with.

We have one episode with the whole family working together

Episode 22 of Season 1, “The Blue Templar,” was arguably one of the best episodes of the entire series to date. That episode featured the culmination of Jamie's investigation into the Blue Templar and the true circumstances surrounding the death of his older brother Joe.

That episode also saw the entire family working together to bring down the corrupt detectives who had killed Joe and were planning a final heist of millions of dollars in cash and drugs.

“The Blue Templar” provided some more character development for Danny, bringing in a former translator from his Marine Corps unit who had served with Danny chasing Saddam Hussein in Fallujah, Iraq.

Before the show ends for good, it would be great to get one more episode that features the entire family working together. It would be a great opportunity for viewers to see how each individual family member's strengths complement the others and how they each also work to mitigate each other's weaknesses. We would get to see each character doing their job from a different perspective and in a way that connects with the others.

Episodes with the whole family working together are a change of pace for viewers. We no longer get to settle into an episode featuring three distinct storylines, with limited overlap at best. We don't see the characters each in their own silos. Rather, we see all of the characters continuously throughout the episode. This often makes for a much more fast-paced episode with fewer lulls.

A key character is killed off

Some of the most meaningful and memorable episodes of the show have involved beloved characters being killed off. The most plausible kill character to die in this season would be Henry (Len Cariou). Cariou is a great actor, and allowing him to play a death scene would allow the character actor to spread his wings and try a new angle on acting — it would let Cariou show off the range of his acting flexibility and could serve as a springboard for personal growth and changes for the rest of the family.

It is unlikely that one of the main characters will be killed in the line of duty. Killing off a character such as Officer Witten or Officer Badillo would serve as a way to invoke a meaningful death that would be impactful to viewers and create new storylines without killing off one of the family members.

Baez could also be killed off, and one of the most brutal storylines could involve Joe Hill getting killed. This would undoubtedly reopen old wounds for the rest of the family members. Joe Hill's (Will Hochman) death is unlikely, as he serves an integral part of the show as connective tissue between Joe Reagan and viewers who never got to see him. Hill could potentially be a candidate for a spin-off in the future.

If the writers are going to include a storyline involving a death in the line of duty, Officer Witten would be a prime candidate. Her death would be impactful as it would allow Tom Selleck to showcase his acting ability. Frank would undoubtedly wrestle with the guilt that he put Officer Witten in front of the bullet by bringing her back onto the job.

The series ends with a jump to Jamie being sworn in as PC

Jamie is the most likely candidate to become PC in the future. A flash forward to Jamie's swearing in as the commissioner would be a great way to end the series, and would serve as a quality send-off for all of the characters. Jamie would likely need a few more years of going through the ranks, and it would make sense to have an interim commissioner before him.

Perhaps Frank retires in the penultimate episode and Baker is appointed as the next commissioner. We can see her serve as commissioner for a few episodes, and then the flashforward could reveal that when she was ready to retire, Jamie became the next commissioner.

A spin-off is announced following Joe Hill

This would be great news for fans that just can't get enough of this series. Joe Hill is a strong character with plenty of unexplored depth. A series featuring Hill as the lead and following his time undercover and in various elite units would serve as a great follow-on show.

The rest of the Reagans could even pop in from time to time, and perhaps we could get a few episodes featuring the whole family working together to get an important job done.

Blue Bloods Season 14 will premiere on February 16 on CBS at 10 pm ET.