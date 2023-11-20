CBS' popular police show Blue Bloods is coming to an end with a 2-part season finale with its 14th season.

The new 14th season of CBS' Blue Bloods is ending.

It will be concluding with a two-part final season that has a total of 18 episodes, according to Deadline.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS' legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, and President of CBS Studios, David Stapf, in a joint statement said.

They also recognized those who made the series a success.

“We'll forever be grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched and welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table,” the CBS presidents said. “We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

The series has done remarkably well. With 9.54 million viewers, it was the #3 most-watched broadcast drama. Since the series' 2010 launch, it's won its 10 PM time slot in viewers on Friday nights.

Additionally, based on minutes, it ranks in the top 10 on Paramont+.

The show's cast includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Blue Bloods and the Reagan family will be missed when the show concludes after the 2-part finale.