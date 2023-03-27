Duke Blue Devils point guard Tyrese Proctor will return to the school for his sophomore season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported on Monday morning.

Proctor is a potential 2024 NBA draft lottery pick, and the No. 30 prospect in ESPN’s 2023 NBA draft projections.

“This is the best decision for my career, both present and future,” Proctor told ESPN. “Coach [Jon] Scheyer and I share the same vision; we have unfinished business. We have the best staff in the country, and they will push me each and every day.”

It will be Proctor’s second college season after coming to the United States from Australia.

“At 6-foot-5, Proctor has dynamic shot-making ability, creativity as a playmaker and strong competitiveness defensively,” wrote Wojnarowski and Giveny. “Proctor has a chance to emerge as one of the top point guards in college basketball and a candidate for ACC Player of the Year honors.”

Proctor was solid for Duke Basketball at the NCAA tournament this year; he scored 16 points and six assists in the school’s loss to Tennessee, and added 11 points and 10 assists, and 15 points and five assists in wins against Pittsburgh and Miami in the ACC tourney, respectively.

He will join a Duke program that welcomes the nation’s No. 2-rated recruiting class, including five prospects ranked among the top 31 players in 2023, per ESPN.

“It’s all about winning, and that starts this summer,” Duke’s Tyrese Proctor explained. “Having a full offseason on campus will be extremely valuable for my continued development, and I am looking forward to leading our talented incoming class. I’m going to spend a few weeks back home in Sydney…I want to see my sister Kaila compete. She’s a very talented young player.

And then I’ll be right back at Duke with my teammates prepping for the season. I spent last summer playing with the Boomers, so I’m looking forward to having a complete offseason to work with the coaching staff at Duke and pave the way for us to hang another banner in Cameron.”