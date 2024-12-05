ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their trip through Canada as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets enter the game sitting at 11-10-3 on the year, sitting in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. After a scoreless first period, the Flames would break the tie in the second. They would add two more in the third period as Dan Vladar stopped all 16 shots he faced and the Flames won 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Oilers enter the game sitting at 13-10-2 on the year, in fifth in the Pacific Division. They have won three of their last four, and last time out they faced the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period to give the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead. Adin Hill would stop all 28 shots he faced, and the Golden Knights would go on to win the game 1-0.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Oilers Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Oilers

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Marchenko has led the way for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with ten goals and 14 assists on the year, with five assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan has scored eight goals and added 12 assists while scoring three times on the power play. Voronkov has added six goals and five assists this year, playing in just 14 games this season.

Meanwhile, the top producer for the Blue Jackets comes from the blue line. Zach Weresnki has eight goals and 18 assists on the year. He leads the team in both points and assists this season. Furthermore, he has two goals and six assists on the power play. Also having a solid year in Cole Sillinger. Sillinger has three goals and 12 assists on the year. Finally, Yegor Chinakhov has seven goals and seven assists on the year but is day-to-day with an injury.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 8-6-2 on the year with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Merzlikins was solid in his last stop, stopping 19 of 21 shots, but taking the loss. He has had a save percentage of over .900 in each of his last three games.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers' top line is led by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game with 12 goals and 19 assists on the year. He is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists this year. He also has five goals and three assists on the power play. He is joined by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen on the top line. Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and eight assists on the year while having three assists on the power play. Kapenen has played in just four games this year but has a goal and an assist.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl leads the team in points and goals this year. He has 17 goals and 15 assists this year, good for 32 points. He also has three goals and four assists on the power play this year. Further, the Oilers get solid offensive production from the blue line. Evan Bouchard has six goals and 12 assists this year while Mattias Ekholmn has two goals and eight assists. Further, Bouchard has five power-play assists, while Ekholm has two power-play goals. Also, Darnell Nurse has three goals and seven assists on the year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this one. He is 8-7-2 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. In his last three games, Skinner has allowed just four goals on 78 shots. Further, he has been above .930 in save percentage in four of five games.

Final Blue Jackets-Oilers Prediction & Pick

While the Oilers come into this NHL game as a favorite in terms of odds, both teams are coming in off shutout losses. The Blue Jackets are scoring well this year, scoring 3.46 goals per game, but the defense has struggled, sitting 29th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Oilers are scoring just 2.88 goals per game, and sit 13th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, the Oilers' inconsistency in scoring will be an issue in this one. With Elviz Merzlikins playing well, take the Blue Jackets to keep it close.

Final Blue Jackets-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-110)