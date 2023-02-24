The Toronto Blue Jays have high expectations for the 2023 MLB season. They made a number of moves during the offseason to bolster their roster, and they are looking to compete with the New York Yankees in the American League East. Winning the East will be no easy task with the Yankees looking to defend their division title. The Tampa Bay Rays will also make a run for the division. Toronto would benefit from non-stars stepping up and helping out the ball club.

With that being said, let’s take a look at three bold Blue Jays predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

Jose Berrios bounces back

Jose Berrios was acquired by the Blue Jays ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Once regarded as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball, the former Minnesota Twins’ right-hander has struggled mightily with the Blue Jays.

However, he had been showing signs of decline since 2020. But many people around the MLB world overlooked his 2020 performance due to the shortened campaign.

In 2021, Berrios posted a 5.71 ERA between the Blue Jays and Twins. Toronto was hopeful that he’d bounce back in 2022, but that never came to fruition.

Despite remaining healthy throughout the year, Berrios recorded a lackluster 5.23 ERA. He surrendered the most hits and earned runs in the American League.

So is there reason to believe he can rebound in 2023?

Jose Berrios’ strikeout rate was the lowest it has been since his rookie season last year. The same can be said for his ground ball percentage, while his hard-hit percentage was the highest since his rookie campaign. The odds of Berrios not having a better season are slim. He will be more comfortable in Toronto and the Blue Jays have worked with him to improve his control.

The primary element will be confidence. If he can regain his confidence and pitch with a purpose in 2023, Berrios should return to the mid-3’s ERA pitcher he once was.

Brandon Belt emerges as steal of the offseason

The Blue Jays signed former San Francisco Giants’ All-Star Brandon Belt in free agency. Belt, who’d spent his entire 12-year career with the Giants, has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns over the past few years.

When healthy, Belt was a crucial piece to the puzzle for San Francisco. However, he will likely bat towards the bottom of the Blue Jays’ stacked lineup. As a result, Belt won’t have as much pressure on him and may see a higher dosage of pitches to hit.

And despite the injuries, Belt is a tremendous hitter. If he manages to stay healthy in 2023, Belt may emerge as the steal of the offseason for the Blue Jays.

Bo Bichette, not Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has best Blue Jays offensive season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not only considered to be the Blue Jays’ best player, but he’s thought of as one of the best players in all of baseball. This bold prediction isn’t suggesting that Guerrero Jr. will have a bad 2023 campaign. Rather, Bo Bichette is simply in line for a monster performance.

Bichette, who will turn 25-years old in March, has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the game. His violent swing and ability to make highlight reel players makes him an exciting ball player. However, his defense hasn’t graded out especially well and his offense has some inconsistency.

But Bichette, who led the league in hits in 2022, is maturing as a player. He will likely cut down on errors in 2023 while implementing a better approach at the plate. He posted a solid .290 batting average in 2022, but had just a .333 OBP. If Bichette can get on base at a more consistent rate while adding just a bit more power to his game, he will have an opportunity to become the Blue Jays’ best player.

2023 will be the year of Bo Bichette.