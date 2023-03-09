Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr has only participated in the Home Run Derby once but boy, was it memorable. In 2019, the Dominican slugger set a record with 29 first-round long balls and ultimately finished with 91 tanks, just one short of Pete Alonso, who ultimately took home the crown. Just seeing how electric Vladdy was in the derby, fans have wanted to see him in it again. While it’s yet to happen, 2023 could be the year.

Speaking on Thursday, Jays manager John Schneider said that Vladdy has been joking around Spring Training about participating in the Home Run Derby in July at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Via Foul Territory:

"He's been joking about it already in camp, he said 'I'm doing it this year'" 👀@BlueJays manager John Schneider says @27vladdyjr has his eyes on the 2023 Home Run Derby #FTLive pic.twitter.com/hcJts0qH90 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 9, 2023

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.put on a show in 19′ in Cleveland and may very well do so again in July. He actually had an invitation to be in the 2022 edition at Dodger Stadium but due to a wrist injury, Guerrero declined. If all goes well, he’ll be smashing balls 400+ feet at the All-Star festivities again.

For Vladdy’s standards, he’s coming off a bit of a down year in 22′, hitting .274 with 32 homers and 97 RBI in 160 contests. As Schneider said in the interview, he’s actually never seen the 23-year-old this locked in during Spring Training, which could be a sign of what’s to come.

This is obviously a massive season ahead for the Blue Jays, who need to finally live up to expectations. They squeaked into the playoffs last fall but absolutely fell apart, getting swept by the Mariners in the AL Wild Card series after blowing a seven-run lead in the fifth inning of Game 2 at the Rogers Centre.

With its core still intact and the heartbreak of losing in such painful fashion still fresh on their minds, Toronto should be in store for a big campaign.