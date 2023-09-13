The 2023 Major League Baseball season has been nothing short of a nightmare for Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. After a scintillating campaign that saw the right-hander finish third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, the expectations were sky high for the 25-year-old this season.

But things went off the rails, with Manoah pitching to a stunning 3-9 record with a 5.87 ERA in 2023. His command was a massive issue throughout the season, issuing multiple free passes in uncharacteristic fashion. Manoah was sent down to the Florida Complex league on Jun. 5 and recalled for six more disappointing starts between Jul. 7 and Aug. 10.

His last start of the season was a loss to the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four hits and four earned runs in four innings pitched. The Blue Jays have made it clear it's likely Manoah will be shut down for the rest of the season, as he deals with multiple minor ailments and figures out where to go from here. He met with specialists last week who examined his ailing knee, back and right quad. Although there was no structural damage, Manoah is expected to take the rest of the season off to recover.

It puts Toronto in a difficult spot, and although unlikely, exploring a potential trade might not be the worst move for the front office. The squad could probably still fetch a decent return for the underperforming but high-potential ace. If the team decides to trade Manoah, he will come with an expensive price tag after what he proved he could do in 2022. Here are four potential landing spots.

4) Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of a disappointing campaign in the NL Central, with a 67-78 record as of Sept. 13. But the Pirates have a bright future, with No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes set to make his debut in the big leagues next season. As the team continues to develop him, they could trade for Alek Manoah and try to turn him around in 2024. There is still a ton of potential with the young Blue Jay, and the Pirates are one of the teams that could capitalize.

3) Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are on this list mainly because Alek Manoah is a native of Homestead, FL. Perhaps pitching closer to home would do Manoah some good in 2024, in a place where it is warm all year round. The Marlins are fighting for a postseason spot in the National League, just 1.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot. Although it wouldn't be cheap, the Marlins could make a pitch to bring Manoah to Florida and insert him into the rotation with Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Luzardo in 2024.

2) Cleveland Guardians

Although the Blue Jays are firmly in “win-now” mode, the same can't be said for the Cleveland Guardians. In the midst of a non-postseason year in 2023, there are some rumblings that the Jays could look to swap an ace for an ace. That would be for Shane Bieber, who remains arbitration-eligible next season, and wouldn't be just a rental for Toronto.

With Bieber still on the injured list, it would be intriguing if both franchises decided to give one of their starting pitchers a change of scenery. Shane Bieber is three years older than Alek Manoah, and the latter could fit into the Guardians' future plans if he can find his game in 2024.