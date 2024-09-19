The Toronto Blue Jays have not had the success they hoped deep into the 2024 season. At 72-80, The Blue Jays are last in the American League East. Their woes worsened on Thursday, given a crucial injury update on shortstop Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays have placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger fracture, which will end his season, Toronto announced. Hopefully, Bichette will undergo a safe and efficient recovery process after an up-and-down 2024 campaign.

In addition to the move on Bichette, the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from the Triple-A, and he will be active for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Just two days before Thursday's decision, Bo Bichette received a promising injury update, as the team activated him for their first Rangers game of the week's series. Bichette had been out since mid-July with a calf ailment. It seems like he has not been able to catch a break. But now that Toronto has ruled him out, he can rest and have a proper recovery.

Through 81 games, Bichette has batted a .225 average, hit four home runs, and accumulated 31 RBI with a .598 OPS. Some question Bichette's future with the Blue Jays, but his ultimate goal alongside fellow star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proves he is invested in success with Toronto.

“When I had time to think about what I want, basically, my ultimate goal really is to play with Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.) forever, to win a championship with him and to do that with this organization,” Bichette said during an interview at Truist Park before heading out for a rehab assignment with triple-A Buffalo that starts Tuesday. “I'm 100 percent committed to doing whatever it takes to accomplish those things. That's where I'm at.”

2024 may not have gone as expected for Bichette and the Blue Jays, but they have what it takes to have a bright future.