Many fans spent a good chunk of the MLB season waiting for the Toronto Blue Jays (44-53) to fulfill their potential and turn things around. While the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets all started climbing out of the hole they dug themselves in, the Jays continued to languish near the bottom of the American League East.

Optimism eventually transformed into reluctant acceptance, as the ballclub failed to sustain momentum. But now this fan base is descending into a state of complete dejection, one that could take years to fully cure. With the MLB trade trade deadline only a week and a half away, the prospects of Toronto becoming a clear seller just increased even more following the latest Bo Bichette injury update.

The two-time All-Star shortstop is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Bichette has been laboring for most of what has been a career-worst season and is batting only .223 with four home runs and a ghastly .597 OPS. Additionally, he has already missed 18 games.

The 26-year-old son of 1995 National League MVP runner-up and four-time All-Star Dante Bichette exited Friday's 5-4 home loss to the Detroit Tigers after suffering the strain. Maybe this latest IL stint will allow him to come back stronger than he was before, but the best way to get out of his funk (hitting .129 in July) might just be more at-bats.

Since the Blue Jays are nine and a half games out of playoff position and will now be without one of their top stars for the foreseeable future, their fate is essentially sealed.

Multiple players will be heading elsewhere ahead of the deadline. The only question, however, is if the franchise pillars will also be removed.