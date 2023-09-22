The Blue Jays have been dealing with some unexpected circumstances recently including a knee injury to Vladimir Guerrero Jr that caught many off-guard. Guerrero Jr is currently hitting .264 on the season with 24 home runs as MLB nears its playoff stretch run.

That average puts Guerrero third behind only Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield among hitters with 500 or more at-bats on the Blue Jays as they prepare to lock up a Wild Card playoff spot.

The fifth-seeded Blue Jays would play the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in the playoffs as of Tuesday evening if the season were to end abruptly. Guerrero Jr's injury situation originally looked quite troubling. Another injury, to starting pitcher Alek Manoah, was just revealed to be of the season-ending variety.

Reporter Kaitlyn McGrath shared an update on Guerrero Jr that had fans talking on Thursday afternoon prior to the Blue Jays' road tilt against the New York Yankees in the Big Apple.

The MRI on Vlad’s knee didn’t show anything structurally wrong and it’s just inflammation, #BlueJays manager John Schneider said. He’s day to day for now — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) September 21, 2023

“Thank God! Was freaking out lol. Just had full ACL reconstruction and reconstruction of my knees other ligaments and it's rough. Haye to see anyone go down with it,” one fan said in response.

“Dude needs to shed a few lbs. take the load off the knees,” another fan said on X about the Blue Jays star.

“Oh thank God,” another simply added.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game set following their matchup against the Yankees in a series that could determine their fate moving forward. Three more games against the Yankees at home and two home games against the Rays round out the month of September in what could be the most illuminating month of baseball in quite some time for the Blue Jays franchise, and Guerrero Jr for that matter.