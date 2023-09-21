Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are still inside the Wild Card picture in the American League. They even bolstered their chances to make the postseason with a 6-1 victory on the road against the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

However, the Blue Jays can't afford to take their foot off the pedal, as they remain in a precarious spot. It could get even more worrisome for Toronto if Guerrero misses more games due to an apparent knee issue that got him scratched from the lineup before the aforementioned meeting against the Bronx Bombers.

However, it doesn't seem as though Vladimir Guerrerro Jr. is nursing something serious.

“He’s grinding. His knee is barking a little bit,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before the team made the decision to sit out the first baseman (h/t Keegan Mathesonf MLB.com). “It’s nothing with the patellar [tendon] or anything, he’s just feeling the length of the season.”

The Blue Jays still need to win more games before they get a guarantee that there's baseball for them to be played beyond the 2023 MLB regular season. Considering the spot they're in, it's fair to speculate that what Guerrero is dealing with is more significant than what Schneider wants it to appear. In any case, the Blue Jays will look to keep their win streak going when they play the Yankees again this Thursday for a series finale. Toronto is on a five-game undefeated run with a chance to sweep New York.

On the season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .264 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs.