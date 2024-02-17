The Blue Jays made a small move in free agency, taking a chance on a slugger who struggled in 2023.

The Toronto Blue Jays were not shy to go after the free agent market's biggest names, as they were one of the teams that were in for Shohei Ohtani. Alas, the Blue Jays were not able to catch the big fish. They were left to make a few smaller-scale moves like bringing in veteran hitter Justin Turner, picking up utility player Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, and, most recently, signing Eduardo Escobar.

On Friday night, the Blue Jays made another move to give the team a bit more depth on the slugging department. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Blue Jays have brought in Dan Vogelbach, with the idea being to bank on a bit of a bounce-back 2024 for the hard-hitting lefty.

This addition is as close to risk-free as it can get for the Blue Jays. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Blue Jays signed Vogelbach to a minor-league deal with an MLB camp invite, and the 31-year old designated hitter will have an opportunity to win a roster spot in Spring Training.

At present, the Blue Jays should have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner fill the majority of plate appearances at designated hitter, and both are undoubtedly better options than Vogelbach. But Vogelbach can be useful as an option for the Blue Jays off the bench, should he prove that he can return to his 2022 form following a down 2023 season.

Last year with the New York Mets, Dan Vogelbach put up an OPS of .743, a negative output relative to his peers at designated hitter. In 319 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs, but both his strikeout and walk rate trended in the wrong direction. At 31 years old, this may lead to a continuous age-related decline for someone whose athletic baseline wasn't all that high to begin with.

Nonetheless, Vogelbach isn't too far removed from a season (2022) in which he put up 1.4 WAR in 461 plate appearances. For the Blue Jays, they don't exactly need someone to put up everyday at-bats at designated hitter. All Vogelbach needs to do is go back to what made him successful at the plate for the past few years.