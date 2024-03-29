The Toronto Blue Jays have made the playoffs in both seasons with John Schneider as manager, but each time they were swept out of the Wild Card Round. Heading into the 2024 season, Schneider is looking for the Blue Jays to prove themselves and show they can withstand a deep playoff run.
Toronto began that journey on the right foot, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day, 8-2. Schneider was impressed by the offense outburst and remarked that it's the exact kind of thing he wants to see from his lineup regularly, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
“We want guys to do damage, Schneider said. “Getting three or four hits in an inning consistently is hard to do at this level. So it's about the guys at the top and we want them to do damage. We want them to get into good counts and drive the ball. From that, guys throughout the lineup can compliment it.”
While the Rays struck first with a first inning Yandy Diaz home run, George Springer tied the score with a fourth inning long ball. The score remained tied until the sixth inning, when the Blue Jays broke out for five runs. Amongst the offensive explosion was a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run that traveled 450 feet.
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2024
Toronto would score two more runs on an eighth inning Bo Bichette double to finish off the victory.
Blue Jays have lineup to be feared by MLB
The Blue Jays ended the 2023 season ranked 14th in runs scored (746), 16th in home runs (188) and eighth in batting average (.256). If Toronto wants to go deeper in the playoffs, they're going to need a bit more pop.
Schneider and company are trusting their core of Guerrero, Bichette and Springer to help lead the way offensively. They also have up and coming stars like Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk who are expected to only improve. And while the Blue Jays lost Matt Chapman, they were able to sign Justin Turner to serve as their primary designated hitter.
Over 146 games with the Red Sox in 2023, Turner hit .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI. Alongside veterans such as Kevin Kiermaier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Turner will be asked to help back up the team's three leaders and provide a spark throughout the lineup.
The AL East has become one of the strongest divisions in all of baseball. The Baltimore Orioles have seen their youth revival come to fruition while the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have their eyes set on a postseason berth. For Toronto to break through, the wheels must be turning on offense.
Their Opening Day performance got passing grades from Schneider. While he knows putting up eight runs consistently will be difficult, he still wants to see the best from the Blue Jays' lineup every game.