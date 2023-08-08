Hyun Jin Ryu took the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians and was tossing a great game until disaster struck. Jin Ryu had pitched four innings without giving up a hit before taking a line drive off of the knee and exiting the game. Blue Jays manager John Schneider then painted a word picture after the game describing the injury.

“We joke about his big calves,” John Schneider said after the game according to a tweet from Keegan Matheson. “He's got two calves on that right leg right now.”

It sounds like Hyun Jin Ryu is going to have a mark on that right leg for quite a long time. He was taken in for precautionary x-rays and was injured only from being hit by the ball, nothing else. Hopefully it's nothing serious and he can get back on the mound quickly.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The good news for Blue Jays fans is that they won the game, 3-1. Toronto is now 64-5o on the season, but still in third place in the loaded AL East, sitting seven games back of the first place Baltimore Orioles. It will be tough to win the division, but the Blue Jays are currently in position to make the playoffs with a wild card spot. The AL East crown is certainly still in play, however.

The biggest thing now for the Blue Jays is that the line drive that hit Jin Ryu just left a bruise. If this team can stay healthy, they should be an exciting team down the final stretch of the season and into the playoffs.