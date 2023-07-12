Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano left the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday due to back tightness. American League manager Dusty Baker provided the following update on Romano, via ESPN:

“He threw his last pitch in the bullpen before he went out there, he just felt a little tightness in his lower back, and we got to take every precaution to take care of these players,” Baker said. “We hope that it's nothing.

Romao pitched in the seventh inning and retired one batter before he exited in the midst of a review on a home run. The Detroit Tigers' Michael Lorenzen relieved Romano. Jordan Romano received All-Star honors for the second straight season after he was named a replacement for the Houston Astros' Framber Valdez.

He is one of three players tied for the most saves in the MLB this season (26). Romano also has a 2.87 ERA.

Without Romano, the National League took the lead in the All-Star game after a two-run home run from Elias Diaz off Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista. The NL won the All-Star Game for the first time since 2012.

The Blue Jays have a 50-41 record, which is third in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) and Baltimore Orioles (54-35). Toronto is currently in the playoff picture as a Wild-Card team.

In 2022, Romano finished third in the American League with 36 saves. However, he was credited with a blown save in the Blue Jays' Game 2 Wild-Card series loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto hopes it will get Romano back soon as it figures to make another playoff run. The Blue Jays finished 92-70 this past season and had the best record of wild card teams.