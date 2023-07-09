The Toronto Blue Jays already had four All-Star nominations when the original roster came out. However, after an Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez's decision, the Blue Jays will add another All-Star to the mix.

Toronto closer Jordan Romano has been named Valdez's All-Star replacement, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Valdez was not going to throw in the All-Star Game as he pitched on Saturday.

When the AL All-Star roster came out, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Whit Merrifield and Kevin Gausman all earned nominations. Gausman ended up opting out of the midsummer classic. With Romano now getting the call, the Blue Jays are back up to four All-Stars.

This will be the second-straight All-Star nomination for Romano after getting the call last year. This year, the closer holds a 2.95 ERA and a 47/11 K/BB ratio. He has converted 25 saves, which ranks tied for second in the MLB.

While Romano's ERA might be a little bloated, the closer is on pace to shatter numerous career-highs. To this point, the most saves Romano converted in a season was 36. His highest strikeout total was 85. Over halfway there in both categories, the closer will look to finish out the second half strong.

Which will be crucial for Toronto's playoff chances. Currently 49-41, the Blue Jays are nine games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East. However, they are right in the thick of the Wild Card race.

To ensure their postseason placement, the Blue Jays need Romano to be at the top of his game. His All-Star nomination should help light a fire under the closer as he prepares for the second half.