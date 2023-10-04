The Toronto Blue Jays have their season on the line on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs after losing Game 1, and former Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios will be on the mound trying to save the Blue Jays' season. Jose Berrios spoke about what that start will be like and his approach to it.

“Going to enjoy it because fans are going to enjoy it,” Berrios said, via Mitch Bannon of Inside The Blue Jays. “We like that. We took that like a motivation and inspire ourselves to be better out there.”

Royce Lewis was the offense for the Twins in Game 1, he hit two home runs off of Kevin Gausman. As the Blue Jays turn to Berrios, the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray to try to advance. Berrios acknowledged that while it is a big game, he is approaching this start the same as any other.

“Baseball is the same, regular season, postseason,” Berrios said, via Bannon. “The only difference is in the postseason the games start getting more quicker, more faster. But right as you start learning how to calm down the game, like slow down every pitch, every play, every inning.”

This will be Berrios' first postseason start with the Blue Jays. He bounced back in 2023 after arguably the worst season in his career in 2022. Berrios has three postseason outings in his career, all with the Twins. He posted a 3.75 ERA in those games, with the Twins losing all three of those games.

Berrios hopes he is on the other side of a Twins loss this time around.