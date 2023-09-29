The Toronto Blue Jays are looking strong in the MLB Playoffs race, and the team is counting on performances from its pitching staff to help seal an invite.

The Blue Jays have a strong chance at a Wild Card bid according to the recent MLB Playoff scenarios, and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is a big reason why. Toronto made a key Brandon Belt roster move this week that signaled a change heading down the stretch of the season.

Bassitt has a record of 16-8 on the season with an ERA of 3.60 and nearly 200 strikeouts so far for the Blue Jays.

On Thursday evening, the Blue Jays hurler turned the lights out on the visiting New York Yankees, putting a bow on his impressive regular season in the American League East.

Chris Bassitt tied his career high with 12 Ks over 7.2 scoreless innings. A big win for the @BlueJays, who are holding on to the 2nd AL Wild Card spot. pic.twitter.com/qgD6GFxgI0 — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2023

The workmanlike performance put the 34-year-old in elite company among Toronto pitchers since 2010.

Our #BlueJays 200 inning seasons since 2010: Chris Bassitt (this season)

Marcus Stroman (2016-17)

R.A. Dickey (2013-15)

Mark Buehrle (2013-14)

Ricky Romero (2010-11)#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/JBKOifFta4 — Scott BlueJaysAlways (@BluejaysAlways) September 29, 2023

His final strikeout of the evening came against Yankees superstar Aaron Judge during an at-bat that practically summed up the season for both teams thus far.

Next up for the Blue Jays is a series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays with pitcher Yusei Kikuchi taking the hill in Game 1 for Toronto.

Kikuchi is having a career year on the mound for the Blue Jays with a 3.82 ERA in 162.2 innings pitched over 31 starts.

He will oppose Aaron Civale for the Rays, who has a 3.43 ERA in 120.2 innings.

The Blue Jays are expected to enter Friday's 7:07 p.m. game one game ahead of the Rangers for the second Wild Card spot. A series sweep for John Schneider's team would clinch a berth to MLB's postseason.