The Toronto Blue Jays are looking strong in the MLB Playoffs race, and the team is counting on performances from its pitching staff to help seal an invite.

The Blue Jays have a strong chance at a Wild Card bid according to the recent MLB Playoff scenarios, and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is a big reason why. Toronto made a key Brandon Belt roster move this week that signaled a change heading down the stretch of the season.

Bassitt has a record of 16-8 on the season with an ERA of 3.60 and nearly 200 strikeouts so far for the Blue Jays.

On Thursday evening, the Blue Jays hurler turned the lights out on the visiting New York Yankees, putting a bow on his impressive regular season in the American League East.

The workmanlike performance put the 34-year-old in elite company among Toronto pitchers since 2010.

His final strikeout of the evening came against Yankees superstar Aaron Judge during an at-bat that practically summed up the season for both teams thus far.

RECOMMENDED

Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 9/28/2023

Dominik Zawartko ·

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s ultimate praise for Gerrit Cole could spark intense debate about era’s greatest ace

Jay Postrado ·

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole puts cherry on top of potential Cy Young season with feat not seen in 25 years

Rexwell Villas ·

Next up for the Blue Jays is a series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays with pitcher Yusei Kikuchi taking the hill in Game 1 for Toronto.

Kikuchi is having a career year on the mound for the Blue Jays with a 3.82 ERA in 162.2 innings pitched over 31 starts.

He will oppose Aaron Civale for the Rays, who has a 3.43 ERA in 120.2 innings.

The Blue Jays are expected to enter Friday's 7:07 p.m. game one game ahead of the Rangers for the second Wild Card spot. A series sweep for John Schneider's team would clinch a berth to MLB's postseason.