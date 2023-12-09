A pair of MLB reporters caught some wild strays from Blue Jays fans after their Shohei Ohtani reports on Friday turned out to be wrong.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are currently heartbroken after Shohei Ohtani decided to sign a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Two reporters in particular got their hopes up on Friday, with JP Hoornstra reporting on Dodgers Nation that Ohtani was set to sign with the Jays. That of course did not happen.

Jon Morosi also reported that the Japanese superstar was en route to Toronto on a plane to meet with the team before later saying his sources were incorrect. Ohtani was actually sitting at home in Southern California.

As you can imagine, Blue Jays fans have it out for both guys right now, and they caught some wild strays on social media following the news that Ohtani is heading to the blue side of LA.

It's official, both Jon Morosi and JP Hoornstra are never allowed in Canada again. — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) December 9, 2023

JP Hoornstra and Jon Morosi pic.twitter.com/aLSaLGiorw — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) December 9, 2023

This fan believes Hoornstra and Morosi must resign from their respective jobs:

The baseball world as a whole needs to demand that @jphoornstra and @jonmorosi resign from their respective positions They are accredited members of the BBWAA who quite clearly don’t take their professions as seriously as they should, and the baseball community deserves better — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico99) December 9, 2023

JP HOORNSTRA’S CAREER, MAY IT REST IN PISS. — Vernoluck (@Vernoluck) December 9, 2023

The emotions are warranted. After all, Ohtani would've been a game-changer for the Blue Jays, who needed a superstar like him. This Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette-led team has failed to make a deep playoff run.

Toronto was very much in the running for Ohtani and even met with him down in Florida. But the appeal of still being in Los Angeles and joining a legitimate contender like the Dodgers who have two future Hall of Famers in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman was too good to pass up. Plus, $700 million is also a lot of money.

As for Hoornstra and Morosi, they definitely need to take accountability for their mistakes. But will they resign? Likely not.