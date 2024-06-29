The Toronto Blue Jays are parting ways with one of their struggling relief pitchers. Toronto is designating Tim Mayza for assignment, per The Athletic. Mayza struggled on the mound this season, with an ERA over 8.

The move means that Mayza is most likely getting cut from the team. The reliever is one of several Blue Jays' hurlers who have struggled this season. Toronto is 37-44 on the season, and in last place in the American League East.

Toronto is recalling Jose Cuas to the team to offset the loss of Mayza. Cuas has pitched for the Kansas City Royals, as well as the Chicago Cubs in his MLB career.

The Blue Jays are having a rough season

Toronto has not had a season to remember. The Blue Jays' woes started in the offseason, when the franchise lost on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. It seemed that Toronto may be able to sign the versatile slugger, but Ohtani decided to stay in Los Angeles instead.

The cold water from that situation seeped right into the season. The Blue Jays have gotten battered by opposing batters this year. The team has been decimated by injuries, with multiple pitchers on the IL. Alex Manoah is gone for the year. Jordan Romano and Yimi Garcia are out until July at the earliest. It just has been one problem after another, and the club has a frustrating 37-44 record to show for it.

Mayza is one of several Blue Jays who have struggled. He gave up five earned runs on five hits in his last outing for the team, a loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. Toronto gave up 16 total runs to the Yankees in the game, a season high for the Bronx Bombers. Mayza has given up 22 runs in 24 innings of work this season, a disappointing number. The reliever just can't catch a break. His 8.03 ERA this season is the worst of his career.

Another opportunity will likely await Mayza somewhere on another team. The reliever had done well in previous seasons. Mayza had a 1.52 ERA in 2023, giving up only nine total runs in 69 appearances. The reliever has been with Toronto in his entire career, joining the club in 2017. He is the longest tenured player with the franchise, but those days are sadly over. Not only will Toronto miss his arm, but the club is also going to miss his leadership in the clubhouse.

Toronto will now see if Jose Cuas can give them a reliable option in relief. This season, Cuas has appeared in nine games for the Chicago Cubs. He has given up 16 hits in 13 innings of work, and posts an ERA of 7.43. He hasn't pitched in the majors since May.

The Blue Jays face the Yankees again on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:05 Eastern. Toronto desperately needs a win, as the team has lost eight of their last 10 contests.