The aftermath of the failed approach by the Toronto Blue Jays to sign Shohei Ohtani is just getting started. A day after false reports that Ohtani was traveling to Toronto, the biggest free agent in American sports history signed the richest deal in the history of American sports with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Most expected it to go that way and now that it's happening, baseball writers across North America are praising Ohtani's decision to choose LA over Toronto. One of them is Jon Heyman, who earned plenty of backlash from Blue Jays fans after stating that Ohtani to the Dodgers is “much better for Major League Baseball” than signing with Toronto.

Former Blue Jays starting pitcher Ricky Romero didn’t mince words when he criticized Heyman and others for singling out Toronto as a non-premier destination for free agents.

“No offense to the Toronto Blue Jays, rumored in the final days to be making progress, but this is much better for Major League Baseball” F*****N DUMB! Why do some of these writers act like Canada is some outer space type of place?! Passionate fans that love their sports! PERIOD,” Romero said on X (formerly Twitter).

Romero spent his entire five-year MLB career with Toronto, appearing in 129 games from 2009-2013. He was an All-Star in 2011 and finished 10th in American League Cy Young Award voting that season.

Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers is great for the sport of baseball. That doesn’t mean him going to the Blue Jays wouldn’t have been and that seems to be where these baseball writers seem to miss the mark.

Romero and Blue Jays fans have a right to be upset by what's being said about Toronto. The Blue Jays did what they could to land Ohtani, but in the end, the bright lights of LA won.