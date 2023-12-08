A recent report stated that Shohei Ohtani is not headed to Toronto as the Blue Jays and Dodgers try to sign him in free agency.

Shohei Ohtani is reportedly not on an airplane to Canada amid the Toronto Blue Jays rumors, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. MLB insider Jon Morosi previously reported that Ohtani was indeed headed to Toronto.

The contrasting reports make it difficult to know what is actually going on. It's been one heck of a day in the MLB world.

Where will Shohei Ohtani sign?

A report surfaced Friday that Ohtani was signing in Toronto. That report was later shot down, however, stating that Ohtani had yet to agree to a contract.

The Blue Jays have seemingly emerged as the favorite to sign the superstar. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment though. Rumors are certainly swirling, but we can't truly believe anything until an agreement is reached.

With that being said, it's clear that something is in the works as the rumors start to heat up. Shohei Ohtani could agree to a deal at any second.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in the conversation to sign Shohei Ohtani. LA has been the favorite since the beginning of the season, and although their momentum has seemingly dwindled, the Dodgers are worth keeping tabs on. Toronto has emerged as the current favorite, but the Dodgers can still make things interesting.

Again, and this cannot be stated enough, only Shohei Ohtani and those close to him know what his future holds. Based on all of the reports and rumors, however, the Dodgers and Blue Jays are currently battling to sign him in free agency.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ohtani as they are made available.