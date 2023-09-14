The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly activated 3B Matt Chapman from the injured list Thursday, Scott Mitchell of SportsCentre and TSN reports. Chapman had been dealing with a finger injury, an ailment he suffered in late August.

Chapman started out the 2023 season strong before slumping in August prior to the injury. Still, he features potential from an offensive standpoint and is one of the best defensive third baseman in baseball. His presence will significantly impact the Blue Jays down the stretch as they look to clinch an AL Wild Card spot.

Blue Jays: Matt Chapman set for return

Chapman, 30, is a three-time Gold Glove award winner who's struggled to find consistency at the plate over the years. He made the All-Star team in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics and ended up hitting 36 home runs to go along with an .848 OPS. His production has decreased since the '19 campaign though.

So far in 2023, Chapman is slashing .248/.338/.431 with a .769 OPS and 15 home runs. He isn't a bad hitter by any means, and his defense still makes him extremely valuable. Still, the Blue Jays would love to see an uptick in offensive production from Chapman at some point.

The Blue Jays have endured some ups and downs in recent action. Overall, Toronto is currently 11.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East division. Their only real chance of reaching the playoffs is to clinch an AL Wild Card spot. They are currently on the outside looking in as of this story's publication, sitting one game back of the final wild card position.

That said, there is still plenty of baseball left to be played and Matt Chapman will try to help the Blue Jays secure a postseason berth.