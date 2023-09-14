The Toronto Blue Jays are fighting for their playoff lives in the American League wild card race — but the Canadian franchise didn't look at all desperate for a postseason berth on Wednesday night.

The Jays were crushed 10-0 by the Texas Rangers in front of the home crowd at Rogers Centre, and the boo birds were out after the ugly performance by the home team.

“They expect us to win, and that's fair,” George Springer admitted after the loss, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

“Everybody understands that. There's nobody that wants to win more than us in this locker room. I don't think it's for lack of effort. I know that the guys in here are trying. We're doing our best. It may not seem that way because of the result. At the end of the day, it's understandable. Guys expect to play better. And I know the fans do, too.”

The loss dropped the Jays out of a tie with the Seattle Mariners for the AL's final wild-card spot, with just weeks left in the regular season.

In an absolutely pivotal series against the Rangers, Toronto has lost the first three of the four-game set. And they've been outscored by a combined 26-7 in the process.

Although the Rangers trailed the Jays by 1.5 games coming into the series, they now hold the second wild-card position after five consecutive victories.

“We appreciate [the fans] voicing their frustration when it is deserved,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider explained, per The Toronto Sun's Rob Longley.

“There's been ebbs and flows with the team. And it seems to have happened, whether it's pitching or offence, at inopportune times. That's been the story of where we are at this point. But again, [we] have to continue to look forward, right? It's not all that bad. But I just think the inconsistencies have come at very inopportune times.”

Ace Kevin Gausman will be on the mound on Thursday as his team looks to avoid a four-game sweep.

The hope that the Blue Jays can make the playoffs is starting to fade, and the team needs to turn things around immediately if they hope to still be playing baseball in October.