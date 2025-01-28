The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement on a contract with pitcher Adam Kloffenstein, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

“The Blue Jays are signing right-hander Adam Kloffenstein to a minor-league contract, source says. Kloffenstein was drafted by Toronto and eventually traded to the Cardinals, who non-tendered him this offseason. He gets an invite to spring training,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kloffenstein, 24, was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The Blue Jays traded the right-handed pitcher to the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2023 season. He has pitched in only one big league game in his career, as Kloffenstein made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Cardinals.

At only 24 years old, Kloffenstein could make an impact with the Blue Jays at some point down the road. Toronto clearly believes in his potential, as evidenced by their decisions to both draft and re-sign him.

It has been an up and down offseason for the ball club. The Blue Jays were unable to sign stars such as Roki Sasaki and Juan Soto, but they did recently agree to a contract with Anthony Santander. Additionally, the Blue Jays reportedly have interest in free agent first baseman Pete Alonso.

Toronto is hoping to compete in the American League East during the upcoming 2025 campaign. Accomplishing that goal is going to be quite difficult without question, however, as the AL East is arguably the best division in the sport right now. Every team in the division could realistically play a competitive brand of baseball in 2025.

The Blue Jays can certainly make things interesting by signing Alonso. Adding depth is crucial as well, however, so the Kloffenstein signing could prove to be an impactful move.

Toronto is a team to keep an eye on as MLB free agency winds down.