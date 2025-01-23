As Pete Alonso's free agency trudges along, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a suitor. While the first baseman's market has been cold for much of the offseason, the Blue Jays now seem prepared to heat it up.

Talks between Toronto and Alonso are “advancing,” per Andy Martino of SNY. There is not a firm contract in place and the Blue Jays aren't guaranteed to land Alonso.

Still, the update further connects the dots between player and team. The New York Mets have seemingly decided to move on from Alonso. Toronto was one of only a few other teams to show reported interest. If talks continue progressing as they are, that interest could turn into a free agency agreement.

Over his six-year career with the Mets, Alonso hit .249 with 226 home runs and 586 RBI. He is a four-time All-Star, earning a nomination his last three seasons. Furthermore, Alonso is a former Rookie of the Year and two-time Home Run Derby champion.

He's coming off of a 2024 campaign that would be considered a down year by his standards. Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. Still, if he had been playing for the Blue Jays, Alonso would've led the team in home runs and ranked second in RBI.

Toronto has already signed Anthony Santander to a massive $92.5 million contract. Bringing Pete Alonso in the mix would only give the Blue Jays a scarier lineup. Especially with Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette still in the fold. The team finished their 2024 campaign ranked 23rd in the league with 671 runs scored. Having Santander and Alonso in the mix would undoubtedly raised that number.

The Blue Jays have whiffed on many top free agents such as Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Corbin Burnes. They finally cashed in when they lured Santander to town. Getting Alonso to sign on the dotted line would prove that Toronto is serious about competing in 2025.