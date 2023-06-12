For the first time in nearly 70 years, a Canadian topped the field at the Canadian Open. That's after Nick Taylor pulled off a dramatic win at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto on Sunday in an epic fashion that has left sports fans from all over thinking about another big day in Canadian sports history. Enter the Toronto Blue Jays, who shared the juxtaposed images of Taylor throwing his putter away after sinking the tournament-winning shot and former Blue Jays star Jose Bautistas's famous bat flip.

That looked familiar 😉 Congrats to Nick Taylor on winning the Canadian Open 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/n87YN3PHPy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 12, 2023

To this day, Bautista's bat flip after crushing a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2015 American League Division Series is still widely viewed as the greatest of them all. But unlike that home run by Bautista, Taylor's crazy 72-foot putt on the fourth hole of the playoffs against Tommy Fleetwood was a walk-off winner. Nevertheless, both are memorable moments in Canada, and the Blue Jays were more than just willing to celebrate them.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The thrilling finish of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open will be talked about for days and maybe for weeks to come, especially in Canada.

The Blue Jays also had a victory themselves Sunday, as they defeated the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, to prevent a sweep at home. They will now look to build on that momentum when they travel down to Baltimore to face their rivals in the American League East division in a three-game set that starts on Tuesday.

As for Taylor, he is now a three-time PGA TOUR event winner.