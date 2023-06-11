There was some good news for Toronto Blue Jays veteran Brandon Belt on his balky hamstring. An MRI on the muscle revealed that there was no structural damage and the key issue is soreness.

Brandon Belt’s MRI just showed inflammation in his hamstring, no structural damage. Remains DTD, Schneider said.#BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 11, 2023

As a result, Belt's status is day to day and the the Blue Jays apparently don't have to wait out a long-term injury that would cause him to go on the injured list.

Belt suffered the injury in Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Twins. He had to come out of the game and there was fear that the injury was serious and that he would have to miss significant time. That's because Belt has been injured frequently in his career.

Brandon Belt has gone more than two months without any kind of serious injury this season, and that has allowed him to be productive in the Toronto lineup. He has slashed .263/.378/.434 through 48 games with Toronto.

The Blue Jays struggled in their weekend series with the Twins, but they rallied Sunday to take the final game by a 7-6 margin. Toronto had to charge from behind after falling behind by five runs, and they were able to do it because Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead 3-run home run in the eighth inning.

The Twins had built a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Blue Jays managed to start their comeback. Matt Chapman got one of the key hits for Toronto as he blasted a two-run homer.

Despite the trouble that the Blue Jays had in the series against the Twins, they are 8-3 in the month of June. The Blue Jays have a 37-30 record and are in 4th place in American League East, 10.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.